6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a type of fracture that is caused by twisting or torsional stress in the bones and can happen to any long bone in the body but most frequently occurs in the tibia and the femur?
A
Compression fracture
B
Greenstick fracture
C
Open fracture
D
Spiral fracture