6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
Guided videos.
Learn with BruceGo to the course
+7
Additional 7 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 13 of 13 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Mrs. Abbruzzo brought her 4-year-old daughter to the doctor, complaining that she didn't 'look right.' The child's forehead was enlarged, her rib cage was knobby, and her lower limbs were bent and deformed. X rays revealed very thick epiphyseal plates. Mrs. Abbruzzo was advised to increase dietary amounts of vitamin D and milk and to get the girl outside to play in the sun. Considering the child's signs and symptoms, what disease do you think she has? Explain the doctor's instructions.
50
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Noah Beckenstein went to weight-lifting camp in the summer between seventh and eighth grade. He noticed that the camp trainer put tremendous pressure on him and his friends to improve their strength. After an especially vigorous workout, Noah's arm felt extremely sore and weak around the elbow. He went to the camp doctor, who took X rays and then told him that the injury was serious, for the 'end of his upper arm bone was starting to twist off.' What had happened? Could the same thing happen to Noah's 23-year-old sister, Karen, who was also starting a program of weight lifting? Why or why not?
30
Has a video solution.
Showing 24 of 24 practice