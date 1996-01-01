Noah Beckenstein went to weight-lifting camp in the summer between seventh and eighth grade. He noticed that the camp trainer put tremendous pressure on him and his friends to improve their strength. After an especially vigorous workout, Noah's arm felt extremely sore and weak around the elbow. He went to the camp doctor, who took X rays and then told him that the injury was serious, for the 'end of his upper arm bone was starting to twist off.' What had happened? Could the same thing happen to Noah's 23-year-old sister, Karen, who was also starting a program of weight lifting? Why or why not?