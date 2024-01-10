15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the main function of the round window in the overall hearing process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It stimulates the movement of fluid in the cochlea.
B
It directly triggers the hair cells in the basilar membrane to bend.
C
It converts the vibration signal into an electric signal.
D
It triggers the tympanic membrane to vibrate.