27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Balanitis is a medical condition that refers to the inflammation of the head of the penis, known as the glans penis, and the foreskin. What is a common cause of balanitis?
A
Bacterial infection
B
Viral infection
C
Fungal infection
D
Parasitic infection