27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Male Reproductive Physiology
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the primary factor contributing to the disparity between males and females in terms of bone density and muscle mass during puberty?
Which of the following is the primary factor contributing to the disparity between males and females in terms of bone density and muscle mass during puberty?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Physical activity
B
Diet
C
Testosterone
D
Genetics