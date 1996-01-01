19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not a compensatory mechanism used by the body to tackle acute hypotension?
Increased Heart Rate
Activation of the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS)
Vasodilation
Increased activity of the Sympathetic Nervous System