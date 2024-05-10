Hormone Review Table Practice Problems
Which hormone is synthesized and secreted by the kidneys in response to elevated parathyroid hormone?
Women are more susceptible to bone resorption and consequent osteoporosis during pregnancy due to the elevated calcium requirements. Which of the following hormones is likely to be elevated in such conditions?
Which of the following secretes insulin and glucagon that regulate blood glucose levels?
An individual suffering from fatigue, dizziness, and low blood pressure visits a clinic. The doctor, after a series of tests, finds out that the patient's cortisol levels are extremely low. Which of the following glands do you believe may be affected in the individual?
Inadequate dietary iodine intake, particularly in regions with iodine-deficient soil and insufficient consumption of iodine-rich marine foods, can lead to diminished iodine intake in the diet, potentially causing enlargement of the thyroid gland. This medical condition is referred to as:
Fatigue, weakness, weight gain, cold intolerance, constipation, dry skin, hair loss, menstrual irregularities in women, slow heart rate, hoarse voice, memory impairment, and difficulty in concentrating are features of?
Mr. Maqsood was brought to the emergency room of a tertiary care hospital in an unconscious state, breathing rapidly and deeply, with acetone-like breath and a blood sugar level of 700mg/100ml. He was given fluids and insulin intravenously resulting in his miraculous recovery after a few hours. Which of the following options describes the mechanism of insulin's action in Mr. Maqsood's recovery?
Which of the following endocrine organ(s) is/are correctly matched with their function(s) and anatomical location (endocrine organ: function: location)?
i) Pituitary gland: production of several trophic hormones (FSH, LH, TSH ACTH), prolactin, and growth hormone: located in sella turcica.
ii) Pineal gland: Production of melatonin hormone: located in the abdomen.
iii) Testes: production of estrogen and progesterone: located in the scrotum.
iv) Pancreas: control of glucose metabolism via production of glucagon and insulin: located in the abdomen and extends retroperitoneally from the duodenum to the spleen.
v) Adrenal glands: cortex produces cortisol, aldosterone, and androgens while the adrenal medulla produces epinephrine and norepinephrine: located on top of each kidney.
When there is insufficient insulin or the body becomes resistant to its effects, glucose cannot enter the cells properly, this triggers the release of counterregulatory hormones such as glucagon, cortisol, and growth hormone which lead to the:
Which of the following hormones is involved in lowering blood glucose levels after meals by stimulating glycogen synthesis, promoting lipid synthesis, inhibiting gluconeogenesis, and increasing cellular utilization of glucose:
A doctor advises an asthmatic patient who is experiencing severe exacerbations of asthma symptoms to take prednisone to minimize lung inflammation. In such a patient, an overdose of prednisone may result in which of the following conditions?
Determine the hormone responsible for secondary sexual characteristics in females.
Which of the following is not likely to be caused by an adrenaline injection in your left upper arm?
Overactivity of beta cells in the pancreas results in all of the following except:
Mr. John ate rice as part of his meal. He performed a blood test after supper to analyze the levels of various hormones in his body. Which hormone is most likely elevated in his blood based on his diet?
Pheochromocytoma is a rare tumor that develops in the adrenal glands, which are located on top of the kidneys. Which of the following symptoms are associated with it?
A person consumes a diet that is deficient in iodine. Which of the following hormones will be deficient in his blood?
Which of the following hormones prevents the release of aldosterone in order to reduce blood volume and blood pressure?
Identify the area of the adrenal gland that is responsible for regulating water and salt balance.
Identify the common target organ of the hormones aldosterone and ADH, through which they regulate water and salt balance in the body.
The doctor informs a 45-year-old female patient that she is suffering from Cushing syndrome. Determine which of the following signs led the doctor to this conclusion.
Oxytocin is synthesized by the cell bodies of magnocellular neurons located in the:
Which of the following brain regions regulates hormone production in the adenohypophysis?
Helen is a 15 year old girl who is only 4 feet tall. Which of the following hormones' hyposecretion is responsible for this?
The major stimulus for the release of parathyroid hormone (PTH) is typically humoral, specifically a decrease in blood calcium levels. When blood calcium level drops below a certain threshold, the parathyroid glands release PTH, which acts on the bones, kidneys, and intestines to increase calcium levels in the blood. What are the other stimuli that can induce the release of PTH?
Which hormone is released by the interstitial fibroblasts of the kidneys and is stimulated by low oxygen levels?
Most of the endocrine glands are located in the following locations to provide effective communication and coordination with other organs and systems:
Which of the following organs is matched incorrectly with the hormones they produce?
Which of the following hormones is released by the adrenal cortex to regulate the body's response to stress?