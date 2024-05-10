Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration Practice Problems
A positive net filtration pressure (NFP) in the capillaries favors filtration over which of the following?
Which of the following inhibits filtrate formation by opposing hydrostatic pressure in glomerular capillaries?
Which of the following states the effect of the reabsorption of water on the filtrate as it progresses through the proximal convoluted tubule?
Which of the following processes is critical for removing substances that are not already present in the filtrate?
Which of the following renal tubules accepts the filtrate from glomerular filtration?
Which part of the filtration membrane can contract to assist in controlling the rate of glomerular filtration?
Which of the following substances cannot pass through the filtration membrane during the glomerular filtration process?
Identify the pressure that tries to push water into the glomerular capillaries and opposes filtration.
The transcellular route facilitates the transfer of solutes through a cell. How does the paracellular route move solutes:
Choose which statement is incorrect:
I. In hypotensive patients the GFR is expected to be low
II. The kidneys are only sensitive to high blood pressure
III. Renin is an enzyme that is released when the blood pressure is too low
Which of the following findings in urinalysis is most likely indicative of a urinary tract infection (UTI)?
Which of the following conditions could lead to elevated urobilinogen in the urine?
John, a 45-year-old man, has been experiencing intense back and abdominal pain and frequent urination. Upon checking, he found some hard deposits in his urine which cause severe pain when they pass through the urinary tract.
Which of the following urinary problems is John most likely experiencing?
Sarah, a 30-year-old woman, is experiencing frequent and urgent urination. She finds herself needing to empty her bladder more often than usual and sometimes struggles to hold her urine until she reaches the bathroom. She also notices a sudden and strong urge to urinate, even when her bladder is not full.
Which of the following best describes the condition Sarah is experiencing?