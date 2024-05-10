Phagocytosis Practice Problems
Tony was diagnosed with ascariasis, a parasitic infection that targets the intestines. Which of the following cells would primarily respond to this infection:
The complement can bind to the surface of the pathogens and mark them for recognition and ingestion by phagocytic cells. This function of complement is called:
Choose which statement is correct regarding cytokines.
I. Interleukins play essential roles in the activation and differentiation of immune cells, as well as proliferation, maturation, migration, and adhesion
II. Interferon-γ is a cytokine that protects against diseases by acting directly on target cells or through activation of the host immune system
The complement system functions as a defense mechanism against microbial infections, specifically bacteria, by initiating a cascade of reactions resulting in the destruction of foreign invaders. Which of the following statements best describes the mechanism of destruction of bacteria by the complement system:
Which of the following statements is true regarding the effects of increased capillary permeability during inflammation?
Inflammation can be characterized by fever, pain, redness, and swelling. This immune response is a sign that:
Mr. John is taking chemotherapy for colon cancer and has developed febrile neutropenia as a result. Therefore, an infection by bacteria is particularly fatal for Mr. John because:
Which of the following cytokines is produced by macrophages and plays a role in recruiting other immune cells to the site of injury?
Lymphocytes are white blood cells that play a crucial role in the immune system. An elevated lymphocytes in the blood can be an indication of the following, except:
Interferons are antiviral proteins produced in response to viral infections or immune triggers. Which of the following statements is correct regarding interferons?
Eosinophils are a type of white blood cell involved in the immune response. An elevated eosinophil count in the blood can be indicative of which of the following?
Which of the following innate defenses assists antibodies in destroying pathogens?
Which of the following can explain the presence of localized warmth or heat in the inflamed area during inflammation?
The most rapid and effective activation of the complement system occurs through the: