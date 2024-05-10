21. The Immune System
Classes of Antibodies Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which type of immunity is distinguished by its ability to maintain immunological memory?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a group of genes that encode cell surface proteins responsible for presenting antigens to the immune system?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which immune cell types are mainly responsible for causing necrosis in rejected transplanted organs?