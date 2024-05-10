Introduction to Hemodynamics Practice Problems
Mr. Johnson, a 65-year-old man, presents to the emergency department with symptoms of low blood pressure and dizziness. The medical team suspects inadequate venous return as the cause of his symptoms. Which of the following factors can affect venous return?
Which of the following best describes the purpose of dilation of the terminal arterioles and upstream arterioles in systemic capillary beds?
What is the primary purpose of vasoconstriction during the sympathetic nervous system activation?
Which of the following options correctly defines the term "cerebral autoregulation"?
The cardioacceleratory and cardioinhibitory centers are two crucial autonomic nervous system components that regulate heart rate and cardiac function. Where are these centers located in the brain?
Mary is pregnant and is experiencing a consistent elevation in her blood pressure. Which of the following consequences of consistent and extremely high blood pressure is not true?
The primary control over peripheral resistance and blood flow is achieved by altering:
Which immediate response helps maintain adequate blood pressure and peripheral blood flow when hemostasis fails and significant blood loss occurs?
Which of the following factors causes arterioles to have the highest increase in resistance and a significant decrease in blood pressure?
Which of the following functions of blood flow requires neural intervention in the skin?
Two friends opted for amusement at the fair and chose to ride the roller coaster after surveying various attractions. Unfortunately, midway through the ride, the roller coaster malfunctioned, leaving the passengers suspended upside-down. What would be its subsequent impact on the passengers' cardiovascular system?
During physical activity, the body's demand for oxygen and nutrients increases. To meet this demand, the heart pumps more blood, causing an increase in cardiac output. Which of the following can possibly happen if the blood vessels in the body fail to dilate adequately in response to increased demand?
The reading which refers to the lower number in a blood pressure reading and represents the pressure in the arteries during heart relaxation is called:
Juan has been asked to stand at attention with his knees locked and erect posture. After some time, he feels his vision getting blurry and loses consciousness. Upon being kept in a horizontal position for some time, he regains consciousness. What is the possible cause of his unconsciousness?
Why does blood pressure decrease during hemorrhage, despite the compensatory increase in heart rate?
Which of the following statements accurately describes the relationship between hypertension and arteriosclerosis?
Which of the following is not a compensatory mechanism used by the body to tackle acute hypotension?
A person suffering from the syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone (SIADH) is diagnosed with elevated blood pressure. What could be causing the increase in blood pressure?
The carotid sinus has numerous stretch receptors that are sensitive to changes in which of the following factors?
Choose the correct statement about blood pressure.
I. Baroreceptors that are found in the superior vena cava and jugular vein detect changes in blood pressure.
II. The autonomic response to a sudden decrease in blood pressure is to increase the secretion of nitric oxide.
Which hormone/s is responsible for increasing blood volume and in turn increasing blood pressure as well:
Losartan is an antihypertensive medication that specifically inhibits vasoconstriction. Which of the following is the target of the drug:
The role of the kidneys in blood pressure regulation is done through what mechanism/s:
Choose which statement is correct.
I. Pressure gradient is the difference in blood pressure between two points in the vascular system
II. Blood pressure is the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of all blood vessels
III. Blood flow refers to the movement of blood through the vessels from veins to capillaries and then into the arteries.
Too much caffeine consumption can elevate blood pressure. This is because caffeine blocks adenosine receptors, leading to increased release of which neurotransmitter?
In cases where there is too much vasopressin in the body how would this affect blood pressure:
Blood pressure is an essential physiological parameter as it reflects the pressure within the cardiovascular system and helps maintain adequate blood flow to the organs and tissues. An abnormally high blood pressure is referred to as:
Which of the following organ systems is responsible for transporting gases around the body?
Which of the following statement best describes the reason for edema in liver cirrhosis?
Capillary action, also known as capillarity, is the process by which a liquid rises or is forced into a tiny space or capillary tube against the force of gravity. This action takes place as a result of:
The majority of blood components exit through blood vessels at the capillary level due to:
All of the following factors affect the osmotic pressure of interstitial fluid, except:
The following are the purposes of increased capillary permeability during inflammatory response except:
Which of the following proteins remains in the capillaries and create an osmotic pressure gradient?