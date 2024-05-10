The Stomach Practice Problems
Vitamin B12 requires intrinsic factor to be absorbed. Which of the following organs synthesizes intrinsic factor:
Which of the following medications should not be taken by someone with gastric ulcers?
Total gastrectomy involves the complete removal of the stomach. Which of the following is to be expected of a patient who had this surgery:
Which sphincter controls the flow of bile and pancreatic juices from the common bile duct and pancreatic duct into the duodenum?
During food processing in the digestive system, when does bicarbonate neutralization occur?
Which of the following parts of the digestive system is matched correctly with its action?
Choose which statement is true regarding the stomach:
I. The stomach begins to contract upon the entry of the swallowed bolus
II. The stomach begins to absorb nutrients after it has mixed its contents
III. Contractions of the smooth muscle cells of the stomach rely on the sympathetic nervous system
Which layer of the stomach contains the inner lining with small ridges called rugae that flatten when the stomach is full?
The following illustration shows how gastric bypass surgery is conducted. Based on this diagram, which of the following can result from this surgery?
Which of the following phases of gastric secretion is primarily triggered by sensory stimuli related to the sight, smell, and taste of food?
Which of the following phases of gastric secretion is directed by the CNS and prepares the stomach to receive food?
Which of the following is not a benefit of increased gastric motility during digestion?
Proteins undergo digestion in various stages. Which sequence of organs represents the correct pathway for the digestion of ingested protein molecules?
During food propulsion, the contractions increase in force as the food approaches the:
Bile is a substance produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. Which of the following statements best describes the contribution of bile to the process of fat digestion?
When a protein molecule is ingested, it undergoes a series of processes before being utilized by the cells. Which of the following statements is true regarding protein digestion and absorption processes?
The following diagram shows the structure that produces a carpet of mucus that protects the stomach from acid. This structure is called: