Lymphatic Vasculature Practice Problems
Antibodies, also called immunoglobulins, are proteins produced by specialized white blood cells known as:
In the TNM staging system, all of the following aspects are primarily used by physicians to study cancer except:
Which of the following options is accurate about the chemical composition of lymph?
Which of the following lymphatic ducts exclusively receives lymph from the upper right half of the body?
What characteristic appearance do some lymphatic vessels have due to the presence of valves?
The lipids transferred to the lymphatic system are conveyed to the bloodstream via:
A specialized lymphatic capillary found in the small intestine that is responsible for the absorption of dietary fats and fat-soluble vitamins is termed:
Lymphatic vessels collect the interstitial fluid that seeps out of blood vessels into the surrounding tissues. This fluid is subsequently filtered through lymph nodes to eliminate debris and pathogens before being returned to the bloodstream. What component of blood does the interstitial fluid originate from?
Which of the following factors facilitates the flow of lymph through lymphatic vessels?