The Kidneys Practice Problems
What is the name of the fatty mass that surrounds the kidney and protects it from blows?
Damage to the renal medulla could affect the functioning of the collecting duct resulting in
Which of the following structures is located in the inner part of the kidney and is divided into several renal pyramids?
Which of the following is located at the center of the kidney and collects the urine that has been formed by the nephrons throughout the kidney?
At which region of the kidney do the segmental arteries give rise to interlobar arteries?
The kidneys are positioned in a retroperitoneal position, which means they are located:
Choose which statement is correct regarding water reabsorption in the kidneys.
I. Vasopressin causes aquaporins in the collecting ducts to move from the interior of the cells to the apical surface
II. Two parts of the kidneys are concerned with water reabsorption in the distal convoluted tubule and collecting ducts
The countercurrent multiplication in the kidney is a physiological process that occurs within the: