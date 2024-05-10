19. The Blood Vessels
Capillaries Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which cells form the inner lining of the capillary walls and are responsible for the efficient exchange of substances between the blood and surrounding tissues?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following processes does not facilitate the movement of materials across the capillary walls?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lactate generated by tissue cells leads to the dilation of the precapillary sphincter. This is an example of:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following histological characteristics makes capillaries suited for their function?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What substance leaks out of capillaries due to the normal pressure exerted by the heart and osmotic pressure at the cellular level: