Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration Practice Problems
Which part of the renal corpuscle is composed of a tuft of capillaries where blood filtration takes place?
Determine which of the following statements concerning extrinsic regulation of GFR is inaccurate.
Which of the following is not an intrinsic control mechanism to regulate the glomerular filtration rate?
Mrs. Johnson, a 65-year-old woman with hypertension, has been prescribed diuretic medication by her doctor to help manage her blood pressure. She noticed an increase in her urine output after starting the medication. All of the following are effects of diuretics, except:
Which of the following statements about drinking a solution of mannitol is incorrect?
Which of the following fluids contains only nitrogenous wastes and substances that are unneeded or in excess?
Which of the following is not considered one of the effects of blocking aldosterone in the kidney?
The following are the effects of blocking the receptor for angiotensin-II, except:
What is the primary consequence of blocking angiotensin-II receptors on blood vessels?
Mrs. Patel, a 65-year-old woman with a history of hypertension and diabetes, visits the clinic for her regular check-up. Her blood pressure has been well controlled with medication, and her blood glucose levels are within the target range. However, her recent lab results indicate that her glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is 15 ml/min, indicating a significantly low GFR. What immediate action could be recommended for her?
Mrs. Jones, a 50-year-old woman, visits her primary care physician complaining of increased thirst and frequent urination. Upon examination, her physician suspects a possible renal issue and orders further tests. Her lab results reveal elevated levels of glucose in her urine, despite normal blood glucose levels. Further investigation reveals that Mrs. Jones has a rare genetic defect affecting the Na+/glucose symporters in the proximal tubule of her kidneys.
Which of the following pigments is mainly responsible for the yellow color of the urine?