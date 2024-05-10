Veins Practice Problems
A patient receives a venous injection of a radioactive sodium isotope. Which route should this radioactive sodium take in order to reach the kidney?
Which of the following is true regarding the pathway of blood through the pulmonary veins?
Which of the following veins drains blood from the region supplied by the anterior interventricular artery?
The following diagram shows the large vein that returns deoxygenated blood from the upper body and upper extremities of the heart. This vein is called:
Why does the venous system appear darker red in color compared to the arterial system?
The internal jugular vein is a major vein that is responsible for draining blood from all of the following except:
The veins are blood vessels that carry deoxygenated blood back to the heart. Which of the following statements is incorrect about veins:
Choose which statement is correct regarding the hepatic portal vein:
I. The hepatic portal vein receives blood from the veins of the gastrointestinal system.
II. The hepatic portal vein drains the blood from the liver and delivers it to the inferior vena cava.