The Gallbladder Practice Problems
A young patient admitted to the surgical ward presents with severe colicky pain in the epigastrium radiating towards the right rib cage after eating fatty food. The doctors suspected biliary colic due to the obstruction of the bile duct caused by gallstones and recommended surgery for the removal of gallstones. What are the other treatment options for treating biliary colic without surgery?
Which organ in the human body is primarily responsible for the storage and concentration of bile, an essential digestive fluid necessary for the breakdown and absorption of fats?
The inflammation of the gallbladder due to a blockage in the cystic duct would cause the following, except:
Mr. James is suffering abdominal pain due to gall bladder stones that are obstructing his common bile duct. Identify which of the following meals will aggravate his condition.