Introduction to the Urinary System Practice Problems
Which of the following options gives the names of structures involved in the passage of urine after the collecting ducts?
The specific segment between the collecting duct and the glomerulus that plays a crucial role in establishing the concentration gradient within the renal medulla is called:
The funnel-shaped structure that collects urine from the kidney and funnels it into the ureter for transport to the bladder is called:
If female and male urinary systems perform the same function, why is it that females are more susceptible to UTIs than men?
The following are the processes involved in the urine formation and its removal from the body. Which among the options gives the best sequence of these processes?
I. Secretion
II. Reabsorption
III. Filtration
IV. Excretion
Which layer of ureters contracts peristaltically to transport urine from the kidneys to the urinary bladder?
Which of the following organs transport urine from the kidneys to the bladder using peristaltic contractions?
The muscular tubes that connect the kidneys to the urinary bladder and transport urine from the renal pelvis of each kidney to the bladder for storage and eventual elimination are called:
The external urinary sphincter is a ring of muscles that surrounds the urethra. Which of the following is its function?
During the urine voiding reflex, the contraction of the external urethral sphincter:
Which of the following regions is considered the longest part of the male urethra?
During urination, the sphincter that relaxes and allows the passage of urine is called: