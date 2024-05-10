Immune Tolerance Practice Problems
AIDS patients are immunocompromised and prone to opportunistic infections because HIV targets which cells:
Complement proteins are a group of proteins that form part of the immune system and play a crucial role in the body's defense against infections. Their actions complement the work done by:
Daisy is allergic to dust mites and develops allergic rhinitis when exposed to them. Determine which of the following could be beneficial to her in this condition.
Shayan, an 8-year-old boy was presented with recurrent attacks of severe infections. Upon investigation, it was found that he is suffering from Burkitt lymphoma caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and planned for a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding his treatment?
Thomas observed that his grandmother's left arm was swollen, and the skin in that area was tight. His grandmother had undergone a mastectomy five months ago due to breast cancer. What do you believe is the most likely cause of this swelling?
Sara, a 6-month pregnant woman, has been recently diagnosed with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The ongoing destruction of CD4 T-cells weakens the immune system's ability to combat infections and makes it more susceptible to opportunistic infections. Which of the following interventions can help prevent the transmission of HIV from Sara to her offspring during and after pregnancy?