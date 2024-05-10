Introduction to Human Development Practice Problems
A 32-year-old woman with a history of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and her 34-year-old partner with normal semen analysis have been trying to conceive for 2 years without success. After several failed cycles of ovulation induction and intrauterine insemination (IUI), they decided to proceed with in vitro fertilization (IVF). The woman undergoes ovarian stimulation, and 15 oocytes are retrieved. The embryologist reports that 10 of the oocytes have successfully fertilized and developed into blastocysts. What is the next step in their treatment?
A 40-year-old woman with diminished ovarian reserve and her 42-year-old husband with mild oligospermia are considering assisted reproductive technology to conceive. After consultation with their reproductive endocrinologist, they decide to use donor eggs due to the woman’s low ovarian reserve. The husband provides a semen sample that is prepared for fertilization. Which technique is most appropriate for achieving fertilization in this case?
A 35-year-old woman with unexplained infertility undergoes her first IVF cycle. After ovarian stimulation, she produces a high number of follicles, and her estrogen levels are significantly elevated. The clinician decides to postpone the fresh embryo transfer due to the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). What is the most appropriate course of action to manage this patient’s embryos?