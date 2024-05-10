Introduction to Human Development Practice Problems

A 32-year-old woman with a history of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and her 34-year-old partner with normal semen analysis have been trying to conceive for 2 years without success. After several failed cycles of ovulation induction and intrauterine insemination (IUI), they decided to proceed with in vitro fertilization (IVF). The woman undergoes ovarian stimulation, and 15 oocytes are retrieved. The embryologist reports that 10 of the oocytes have successfully fertilized and developed into blastocysts. What is the next step in their treatment?