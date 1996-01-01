24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
Which of the following statements is correct regarding the caloric values of each nutrient?
A
Proteins provide more calories per gram than carbohydrates and fats.
B
Carbohydrates provide more calories per gram than proteins and fats.
C
Fats provide more calories per gram than proteins and carbohydrates.
D
The caloric value of each nutrient is equal, regardless of the type.