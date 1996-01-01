24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A middle-aged man fond of red meat and fatty food visited his doctor for a routine medical check-up. The doctor told him that he has high levels of LDL in his blood chemistry report and advised him to avoid fatty foods and use unsaturated fats for cooking/consumption. Why is elevated LDL detrimental to health?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
LDL cholesterol promotes the synthesis of HDL cholesterol, which can lead to imbalances in cholesterol levels.
B
High levels of LDL cholesterol can cause the formation of plaques in the arteries, leading to atherosclerosis.
C
LDL cholesterol inhibits the production of insulin, resulting in increased blood sugar levels.
D
Excess LDL cholesterol increases the production of red blood cells, leading to thickening of the blood.