4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If tight junctions limit the passage of molecules and ions through the space between cells, what mediates direct cell-cell contacts and provides anchorage sites for intermediate filaments important for the maintenance of tissue architecture:
Desmosomes
Collagen
Elastin
Spectrin