21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements accurately describes the distinction between primary and secondary immune responses?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The primary immune response is faster and more robust than the secondary immune response.
B
The primary immune response occurs upon re-exposure to the same antigen, while the secondary immune response is the initial response to a novel antigen.
C
Memory cells play a significant role in the secondary immune response, leading to a faster and more efficient reaction.
D
The primary immune response is solely mediated by memory B cells, while the secondary immune response involves the activation of memory T cells.