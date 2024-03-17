21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Humoral immunity
Match the following antibodies with the correct definition.
____IgD
____IgM
____IgG
____IgA
____IgE
a. Antibody found in secretions
b. Most common antibody; crosses the placenta
c. Antibody involved in allergies and parasitic infections
d. Pentamer and potent agglutinating agent
e. Antibody bound to the B cell plasma membrane
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct is to make a true statement.
c. Subunit vaccines consist of pathogens that are alive but unable to cause disease.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct is to make a true statement.
d. Vaccinations are given to induce the production of the inflammatory response.
Explain how active immunity and passive immunity differ.
Which of the following is not a role of TH cells?
a. Stimulation of macrophages
b. Activation of naïve TC cells
c. Stimulation of naïve B cells
d. Stimulation of clonal selection
Terrence has severe asthma and allergies, and is placed on a medication that blocks the functioning of IgE. How would this medication alleviate his symptoms?
Your friend tests her snake-wrangling skills on an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and is bitten and envenomated (injected with the snake's venom). In the emergency department, doctors administer the antivenin CroFab, which contains antibodies to the toxins in snake venom. Is this an example of active or passive immunity? Will this confer any lasting protection to your friend?