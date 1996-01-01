20. Lymphatic System
Lymphatic System
20. Lymphatic System Lymphatic System
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lymphatic vessels collect the interstitial fluid that seeps out of blood vessels into the surrounding tissues. This fluid is subsequently filtered through lymph nodes to eliminate debris and pathogens before being returned to the bloodstream. What component of blood does the interstitial fluid originate from?
Lymphatic vessels collect the interstitial fluid that seeps out of blood vessels into the surrounding tissues. This fluid is subsequently filtered through lymph nodes to eliminate debris and pathogens before being returned to the bloodstream. What component of blood does the interstitial fluid originate from?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Red blood cells
B
White blood cells
C
Platelets
D
Plasma