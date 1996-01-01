Skip to main content
20. Lymphatic System
Lymphatic System
Lymphatic System
20. Lymphatic System
Lymphatic System
04:35
Lymphatic System Overview
28:32
Anatomy Review Animation Immune
05:02
The Lymphatic System
Blood plasma and lymph are identical except for their respective locations in the body.
What part of the lymphatic system is most closely associated with capillary beds?
How are collecting lymphatic vessels
different
from veins?
All lymph is eventually returned to circulation via the __________.
Which of the following is NOT a function of lymphatic vessels?
One of the major functions of the lymphatic system is __________.
What lymphatic vessel collects interstitial fluid?
What lymphatic structure absorbs lipids in the intestine?
Which sequence best describes the flow of lymph through the lymphatic system?
Which statement below describes the lymphatic system's role in relation to the cardiovascular system?
Which statement is true of the thoracic duct?
Which of the following best describes the arrangement of lymphatic vessels?
Which of the following vessels transport interstitial fluid that leaks from the vascular system back into the blood?
Which of the following lymphatic trunks is unpaired?
Which of the following features is NOT common to both lymphatic collecting ducts and veins?
