17. Blood
White Blood Cells
17. Blood White Blood Cells
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
During infection, the damaged tissues release certain chemical substances that draw the immune cells to the infected area and initiate the healing process. This mechanism is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positive feedback
B
Homeostasis
C
Positive chemotaxis
D
Negative feedback