Leukocytes - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Introduction to Leukocytes
Leukocytes Example 1
What differentiates granulocytes from agranulocytes?
a) Granulocytes contain cytoplasmic granules, but agranulocytes do not.
Granulocytes contain cytoplasmic granules that can be easily visualized under a microscope after staining.
Granulocytes are larger.
Granulocytes are smaller.
Granulocytes
Neutrophils
Which granulocyte is the first to respond to an infection, has hydrolytic enzymes in its granules, and possesses the ability of phagocytosis?
Basophil
Eosinophil
Neutrophil
Macrophage
Eosinophils
Basophils
Which of the following is a phagocytic cell found in the human body?
Eosinophil
Neutrophil
Basophil
T cell
Which of the following answers are characteristics or roles of granulocytes?
Release of hydrolytic enzymes that damage bacterial cell membranes
Production and release of histamines which increases capillary permeability
Release antimicrobial substances that damage the membranes of parasites
Phagocytose invading microorganisms
All of the above
White blood cells are referred to as _____________.
Platelets.
Erythrocytes.
Leukocytes.
Megakaryocytes.
Two immune cells have very similar functions. Both immune cells release histamine and induce inflammation. However, ______________cells reside in specific tissues, while____________ cells travel through the blood stream.
Mast cells; Basophil cells.
Basophil cells; Neutrophil cells.
Granulocyte cells; Basophil cells.
Eosinophil cells; Dendritic cells.
In type I allergic reactions, antibodies are produced and bind to:
Mast cells.
Neutrophils.
Eosinophils.
Monocytes.
Granulocytes:
Travel through the lymphatic system.
Are the most numerous leukocytes in circulation.
Develop in the thymus.
Do not contain distinct granules in their cytoplasm
Agranulocytes
Monocytes
All of the following are major differences between macrophages & neutrophils except which of these answers?
Macrophages can perform phagocytosis while neutrophils cannot.
Macrophages kill microbes by "eating" them. Neutrophils kill microbes with hydrolytic enzymes and/or phagocytosis.
Neutrophils circulate the bloodstream while resident macrophages reside in tissues.
Neutrophils are granulocytes while macrophages are agranulocytes.
Monocytes can differentiate into which types of immune cells?
Basophils & macrophages.
Neutrophils & dendritic cells.
Macrophages & dendritic cells.
Mast cells & macrophages.
Introduction to Lymphocytes
Why is a bone marrow transplant used to replace defective lymphocytes in a patient?
Bone marrow creates common myeloid progenitor cells which differentiate into lymphocytes.
Bone marrow creates monocytes which differentiate into lymphocytes.
Bone marrow creates hematopoietic stem cells which differentiate into all immune cells including lymphocytes.
Which of the following immune cells is NOT a professional phagocyte?
NK cells.
Neutrophil.
Macrophage.
Dendritic cell.
Which of the following are referred to as mononuclear phagoytes?
Lymphocytes and basophils.
Mast cells and eosinophils.
Basophils and eosinophils.
Monocytes and macrophages.
Do you want more practice?
- Identify the five types of white blood cells in the following photographs, a. ___ b. ___ c. ___ d. ___ e. __...
- The most numerous WBC is the a. eosinophil, b. neutrophil, c. monocyte, d. lymphocyte.
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following is not typical of leukocytes? a. Am...
- The white blood cell that releases histamine and other inflammatory chemicals is the a. basophil, b. neutroph...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. The leukocyte that releases histamine and other inflammatory ...
- The blood cell that can become an antibody-secreting cell is the a. lymphocyte, b. megakaryocyte, c. neutroph...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following formed elements are phagocytic? a. ...
- What four characteristics of WBCs are important to their response to tissue invasion or injury?
- Which kinds of WBCs contribute to the body's nonspecific defenses?
- Besides the ability to move by amoeboid motion, what other physiological attributes contribute to the function...
- Name the three types of lymphocytes and identify their functions,
- a. If you had a severe infection, would you expect your WBC count to be closest to 5000, 10,000, or 15,000/μl?...
- How do red blood cells differ from white blood cells in both form and function?
- How do elements of blood defend against toxins and pathogens in the body?
- In the disease mononucleosis ('mono'), the spleen enlarges because of increased numbers of phagocytes and othe...
- Leukocytes are:a. nucleated cells that function in blood clotting.b. nucleated cells that function in immunity...
- Match the following leukocytes with the correct definition. ____Basophil ____B lymphocyte ____N...
- Fill in the blanks: Lymphocytes are derived from the_____cell line, whereas the other leukocytes are derived f...