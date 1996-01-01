27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following structures in the female reproductive system captures the eggs released by the ovary and leads them into the opening of the uterine tube?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Round ligament of the uterus
B
Ovarian ligament
C
Fimbrae
D
Fundus of the uterus