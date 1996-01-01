27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Anatomy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following enumerates the different parts of the female duct system and their respective functions. Which of the following is matched incorrectly?
The following enumerates the different parts of the female duct system and their respective functions. Which of the following is matched incorrectly?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fallopian tubes: Site of fertilization
B
Uterus: Connects the cervix to the external genitalia
C
Cervix: Keeps the uterus closed during the pregnancy
D
All options are correctly matched