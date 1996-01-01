21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Cells
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following maintains the blood thymus barrier around the blood vessels of the cortex, which separates developing T cells from the general circulation?
A
Interferons
B
Epithelial reticular cells
C
Stromal cells
D
NK cells