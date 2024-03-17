21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
B and T lymphocytes
When naïve B cells are activated, they differentiate into:
a. plasma cells.
b. memory cells.
c. both a and b.
d. none of the above.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct is to make a true statement.
b. The secondary immune response is mediated by plasma cells.
On which type(s) of cells are class I MHC molecules located?
a. Antigen-presenting cells only
b. B cells only
c. All nucleated body cells
d. Antigen-presenting cells and B cells
Fill in the blanks: Class I MHC molecules display_____antigens and activate_____cells. Class II MHC molecules display _____antigens and activate_____cells.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. The immune response to a viral infection involves NK cells and different kinds of lymphocytes.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. Cancer cells are destroyed by NK cells, TC cells, and macrophages.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Dendritic cells may activate both TH and TC cells.
Type I hypersensitivity is due to release of inflammatory mediators from_____, and type IV hypersensitivity is due to the actions of_____.
a. TH cells; macrophages
b. neutrophils; TH cells
c. B cells; TC cells
d. mast cells; TH cells
Mr. White developed neutropenia as a consequence of cancer chemotherapy, which destroyed much of his bone marrow. What other components of the immune system would be harmed by bone marrow destruction? Would you expect his hematocrit to be elevated or decreased? What effects would you expect to see from this change in hematocrit? (Connects to Chapter 19)