23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the small intestine, bile salts emulsify dietary lipids, breaking them down into smaller droplets. These smaller lipid droplets associate with bile salts, phospholipids, and cholesterol to form:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chylomicrons
B
Cholecystokinin
C
Hydrochloric acid
D
Micelles