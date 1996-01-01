23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cholecystokinin (CCK) is the primary hormone responsible for triggering the secretion of pancreatic juice and bile. It is released by the cells located in which of the following?
A
Large intestine
B
Liver
C
Small intestine
D
Pancreas