25. Urinary System Kidney Anatomy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options gives the names of structures involved in the passage of urine after the collecting ducts?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Glomerulus, Bowman's capsule, proximal convoluted tubule
B
Loop of Henle, distal convoluted tubule, collecting duct
C
Renal papilla, renal pelvis, ureter
D
Ureter, urinary bladder, urethra