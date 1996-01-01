Skip to main content
25. Urinary System
Kidney Anatomy
Kidney Anatomy
25. Urinary System
Kidney Anatomy
5 videos
9 questions
07:42
The Urinary System
by Professor Dave Explains
17:58
Anatomy Review: Urinary System
by Pearson
03:18
Kidney
by Handwritten Tutorials
12:57
Renal anatomy and physiology
by Osmosis from Elsevier
12:01
Kidneys (Functions, Structures, Coverings, Nephron) - Urinary System Anatomy
by Taim Talks Med
The perirenal fat capsule is a transparent capsule that prevents infections in surrounding regions from spreading to the kidney.
Multiple Choice
The __________ is the darker, reddish-brown area of the kidney that exhibits cone-shaped tissue masses called renal pyramids.
Multiple Choice
__________ are the structural and functional units of the kidneys, which carry out the processes that form urine.
Multiple Choice
The major calyces are the __________.
Multiple Choice
Which structure is the muscular tube that delivers urine to the bladder?
Multiple Choice
Arrange the following structures to represent the sequence in which urine passes through them to the external environment: (1) ureter, (2) renal pelvis, (3) calyx, (4) urinary bladder, and (5) urethra.
Multiple Choice
The renal hilum lies on the __________ surface of the kidney.
Multiple Choice
The __________ cushions the kidney and helps attach it to the posterior body wall.
Multiple Choice
The renal __________ is continuous with the ureter.
Kidney Anatomy
4 videos
|
2 questions
09:47
Kidney Blood Supply
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
02:26
Blood Supply to the Kidneys
by AnatomyZone
05:46
Lab 13.03 - Blood Flow Through the Kidney
by Robert Preston Pipal
12:57
Renal anatomy and physiology
by Osmosis from Elsevier
Under normal resting conditions, the __________ arteries deliver one-fourth of the total cardiac output (about 1200 ml) to the kidneys each minute.
Multiple Choice
The blood supply leading directly into the nephron is the __________.
Kidney Anatomy
5 videos
|
2 questions
4:14
Structure of the Nephron
by Pearson
05:17
Nephron
by Handwritten Tutorials
05:58
Nephron Components | Renal System
12:57
Renal anatomy and physiology
by Osmosis from Elsevier
18:07
NEPHRON Structure & Function Made Easy - Human Excretory System Simple Explanation.
by MEDSimplified
The basic functional unit of the kidney is the __________.
698
Multiple Choice
The glomerular (Bowman's) capsule and glomerulus make up the __________.
