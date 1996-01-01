21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
21. Immune System Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct regarding cytokines.
I. Interleukins play essential roles in the activation and differentiation of immune cells, as well as proliferation, maturation, migration, and adhesion
II. Interferon-γ is a cytokine that protects against diseases by acting directly on target cells or through activation of the host immune system
Choose which statement is correct regarding cytokines.
I. Interleukins play essential roles in the activation and differentiation of immune cells, as well as proliferation, maturation, migration, and adhesion
II. Interferon-γ is a cytokine that protects against diseases by acting directly on target cells or through activation of the host immune system
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I only
B
Statement II only
C
Both statements are correct
D
Neither statement is correct