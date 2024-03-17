21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
Innate body defense: phagocytosis, natural killer cells, and fever
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. Phagocytic cells of innate immunity include NK cells and basophils.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. NK cells are cytotoxic cells that lyse and kill cancer cells and cells infected with certain viruses.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d.Interleukin-1 is a cytokine that prevents viral replication in infected cells.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Fever is generated by pyrogens that reset the temperature set point of the hypothalamus to a lower value.
Which of the following functions is/are performed by complement proteins?
a. Cell lysis
b. Opsonization
c. Enhancing inflammation
d. Only a and b
e. All of the above
Fill in the blanks: Injured tissue releases chemicals called______ that mediate the four cardinal signs of inflammation, which are _____, ______,_____ , and_______.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. Neutrophils are a critical component of the response to a parasitic infection.
Eileen presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches.
a. What part of the immune response is likely producing these symptoms?
Eileen presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches.
b. You order blood work and find that the number of neutrophils in the blood is greatly elevated. What does this tell you about the likely type of pathogen involved? Explain.
Eileen presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches.
c. What might it mean if lymphocytes instead of neutrophils were elevated? Explain your reasoning.
Mr. White has been diagnosed with febrile neutropenia, a condition characterized by the presence of a fever with an extremely low number of neutrophils in the blood. Blood work demonstrates the presence of bacteria in his blood. Explain why neutropenia might lead to a bacterial infection. Why is a bacterial infection particularly dangerous for Mr. White?