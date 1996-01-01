17. Blood
Functions and Components
17. Blood Functions and Components
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which statement about the blood is correct.
I. Blood has two components cellular and acellular
II. Blood is responsible for transporting CO2 back to the heart
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I
B
Statement II
C
Both statements are correct
D
Neither statement is correct