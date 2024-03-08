17. Blood
17. Blood
Functions of Blood
Introduction to Blood Example 1
Composition of Blood
Introduction to Blood Example 2
Plasma accounts for _____% of all blood, and water accounts for _____% of plasma.
A
55;90
B
90;55
C
45;55
D
55;45
The most numerous formed element in blood are the ____________, and their function is ____________.
A
Platelets; to prevent bleeding from open wounds.
B
White blood cells; to carry oxygen.
C
White blood cells; to fight infection.
D
Erythrocytes; to carry oxygen and CO₂
- The blood volume in an adult averages approximately a. 1 L, b. 3 L, c. 5 L, d. 7 L.
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which would lead to increased erythropoiesis? a. Chronic b...
- The hormonal stimulus that prompts red blood cell formation is a. serotonin, b. heparin, c. erythropoietin, d...
- The formed elements of the blood include (a) plasma, fibrin, and serum, (b) albumins, globulins, and fibrin...
- All of the following are true of RBCs except a. biconcave disc shape, b. life span of approximately 120 days,...
- Blood temperature is approximately___ , and blood pH averages___. (a) 36 °C, 7.0, (b) 39 °C, 7.8, (c) 38 °...
- Plasma contributes approximately_____ percent of the volume of whole blood, and water accounts for per...
- Blood proteins play an important part in a. blood clotting, b. immunity, c. maintenance of blood volume, d. a...
- Serum is (a) the same as blood plasma, (b) plasma minus the formed elements, (c) plasma minus the proteins...
- The normal pH of the blood is about a. 8.4, b. 7.8, c. 7.4, d. 4.7.
- What five major functions are performed by blood?
- a. List the three major categories of formed elements. b. Which is least numerous? c. Which comprise(s) the bu...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Plasma without the clotting proteins is called a. serum. ...
- Name the three major types of plasma proteins and identify their functions,
- Albumin a. is a blood buffer. b. helps maintain blood's osmotic pressure. c. distributes body heat. d. transpo...
- If you had a high hematocrit, would you expect your hemoglobin determination to be low or high? Why?
- a. Describe the process of erythropoiesis. b. What name is given to the immature cell type released to the cir...
- Name as many different categories of substances carried in plasma as you can.
- Name the formed elements that arise from myeloid stem cells. Name those arising from lymphoid stem cells.
- a. Describe the appearance of platelets and state their major function. b. Why should platelets not be called ...
- Erythropoietin directly stimulates RBC formation by (a) increasing rates of mitotic divisions in erythroblas...
- If you had a high hematocrit, would you expect your hemoglobin determination to be high or low? Why?
- Discuss hemoglobin relative to its chemical structure, its function, and the color changes it undergoes during...
- A middle-aged college professor from Boston is in the Swiss Alps studying astronomy. He arrived two days ago a...
- Relate the structure of hemoglobin to its function,
- Which of the following is not a formed element of blood?a. Erythrocyteb. Leukocytec. Mast celld. Platelet
- Which of the following plasma proteins is responsible for osmotic pressure?a. γ-Globulinsb. Albuminc. α-Globul...
- List the seven major functions of blood.
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.a...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.b...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.c...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.d...
- Erythropoiesis requires stimulation from the hormone:a. thrombin.b. thrombopoietin.c. thymosin.d. erythropoiet...
- Fill in the blanks: Erythrocytes are derived from stem cells called____ , circulate in the blood for approxima...
- Platelets are derived from cells called:a. thromboblasts.b. leukoblasts.c. megakaryocytes.d. thrombokaryocytes...
- Explain how blood, being a liquid, enables all its components (formed elements and plasma) to perform their ...