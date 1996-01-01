19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillaries
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Capillaries
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which cells form the inner lining of the capillary walls and are responsible for the efficient exchange of substances between the blood and surrounding tissues?
Which cells form the inner lining of the capillary walls and are responsible for the efficient exchange of substances between the blood and surrounding tissues?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pericytes
B
Erythrocytes
C
Endothelial cells
D
Epithelial cells