23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statement regarding defecation.
A
Defecation involves voluntary and involuntary components.
B
The facilitation of feces elimination is controlled by the involuntary relaxation of the external anal sphincter.
C
Defecation focuses on the breakdown of food.
D
The contraction of the rectal muscles to propel the feces out of the body is voluntary.