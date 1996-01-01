23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mechanism through which the body starts and organizes the act of defecation is known as the defecation reflex. All of the following increase the urge to defecate, except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Filling of the rectum
B
Release of acetylcholine
C
Decreased peristaltic contractions
D
Distension of the rectum