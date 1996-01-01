3. Energy & Cell Processes
Post-Translational Modification
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some proteins have a limited functional lifespan and need to be degraded when they are no longer needed. Which of the following cellular structures are responsible for protein degradation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lysosomes
B
Nucleosomes
C
Ribosomes
D
Endoplasmic reticulum