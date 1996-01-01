3. Energy & Cell Processes
Post-Translational Modification
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following events is considered a post-translational modification?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The removal of introns through splicing.
B
The synthesis of RNA molecules by the RNA polymerase.
C
The unwinding of the DNA double helix by the RNA polymerase.
D
The binding of appropriate amino acid to the mRNA's codon.