22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hyperventilating before taking a deep dive into a pool would allow a diver to hold their breath longer. What changes allows this to happen:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The initial drop in CO2 would allow the diver to accumulate more CO2 while holding their breath
B
The increase in oxygen will inhibit the respiratory center
C
The increase in oxygen would cause the blood pH to decrease
D
All of the above