Anatomy & Physiology
22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
Gas Exchange
22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
3 videos
2 questions
07:35
Henrys Law | Gas Exchange
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
07:05
Daltons Law | Partial Pressures
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
5:09
Gas Exchange
by Pearson
Multiple Choice
Henry's law states that when a gas is in contact with a liquid, that gas will dissolve in the liquid in proportion to its partial pressure.
Multiple Choice
Henry's law states that the total pressure exerted by a mixture of gases is the sum of the pressures exerted independently by each gas in the mixture.
06:36
Dalton's Law and Henry's Law
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
292
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT involved in respiration?
Multiple Choice
The movement of air into and out of the lungs is called __________.
