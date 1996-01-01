2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
This cell structure is found beneath the plasma membrane, and forms a network that provides mechanical support, determines cell shape, and allows movement of the cell surface, thereby enabling cells to migrate, engulf particles, and divide:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Myosin filaments
B
Actin filaments
C
Microfilaments
D
B and C